Salvation Army helping older residents "Beat the Heat" with fan giveaway

Fans are being distributed in Acadiana as temperatures heat up thanks to the Salvation Army.

On Monday July 26, the Salvation Army in Lafayette will be giving out hundreds of box fans to older residents in Acadiana. The distribution will begin at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 pm or until supplies last.

Those in need of a fan can pick on up at the Family Store location on 115 E. 3rd Street in the parking lot.

Weeks ago, the organization says the community jumped on board and donated so that seniors ages 55 and up could receive a new box fan to help BEAT THE HEAT.

"Our community has been dealing with rising temperatures most of the summer. Our seniors matter and we are prepared to help where we can. We aren't out of the woods yet as it relates to the heat, so we are ready to jump in and serve. We are ready to serve by making the necessary preparations to assist our neighbors in need.," stated Lieutenant Thomas Johnson, Lafayette Corps Officer.

To donate to The Salvation Army's efforts, visit SalArmyLA.org.

