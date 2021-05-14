Sale of Fat Albert's Fried Chicken in Lafayette finalized

The sale of Fat Albert's Fried Chicken in Lafayette has been finalized, according to The Advocate.

They report that Michael Lotief, who bought the business in 2019, sold it to Zhao Jikong, owner of the Thai Max restaurant in the Acadiana Mall.

Sale price for the restaurant was $375,000 which is the same price Lotief purchased the building, the Advocate says. The Sale was made final on Wednesday.

Lotief says his reason for selling was because health issues among other concerns. He will continue to be involved in the restaurant operations, they report.

Read more on the sale here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel