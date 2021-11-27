safety tips for holiday shopping

While shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

Seeing something you want finally going on sale for the holidays can be exciting.

However, there is always a risk for potential thieves or someone to take advantage when given the opportunity.

Some Black Friday shoppers say they felt safe shopping, but were ready for anything that may happen.

“I don’t have a gun, but I know how to fight, so if I was to be in a predicament where I would have to fight then I would because I have my kid and my woman, but my most important priority is my kid.”

Some say they had second thoughts about shopping today because they expect large crowds.

“I just had to tell myself to be patient, don’t get upset, it’s going to take long, and it was actually the complete opposite.”

Carencro Police shared some ways to stay safe when shopping that includes:

Always carry your key fob in your hand with you finger on the alarm button. That way, if danger comes, you can quickly press the alarm button.



Shop during daylight when possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member and park in a well-lit area.



Do not put any packages of valuables where they can be seen. This creates temptation for thieves. It's best to put any bags or packages out of sight in the trunk of your car... and always make sure your car doors are locked.



When shopping online, any packages delivered to your home could be tempting for porch pirates. Be sure to track your items and if possible, have the delivery company put them in a secure location.

It's also a good idea to have packages delivered to your work.

One shopper says she had a package stolen previously, which now worries her when shopping online.

“I did have something delivered to another location and it did get taken, so that’s why I came to get these things today. I’m kind of shocked, but it’s more frustrating because I order something to have it here at a certain time and now I’m worried about shipping dates and everything getting pushed back,” the shopper said.

By following these reminders, you can have a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

