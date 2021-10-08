Rum tasting social benefits Hurricane Ida Survivors

Rotary Lafayette South hosted a social on October 7 at the Wildcat Brothers Distillery at Gator Cove to provide Hurricane Ida survivors with food and basic supplies, they announced Friday.

The Rumtastic Rotary Social featured a rum-tasting school, rum-based cocktails with Wildcat Brothers’ rum and food from Taco Sisters.

Wildcat Brothers Distilling is Acadiana’s oldest distillery and maker of award-winning rum using local sugarcane. “We’re so excited to be partnering with Rotary Lafayette South for this cause,” said Tait Martin, Wildcat Brothers President & CEO.

“As a native of Lafourche Parish, helping those who suffered because of Ida is a priority and deeply personal for us.”

Rotary is a global organization that operates locally to create lasting change. “The Rotary Lafayette South club has a mission of ‘service above self,’ and we wanted to use this event as an opportunity to tell more people about who we are and what we do,” said LaSonja Dunbar, President of Rotary Lafayette South. “As always, any money generated from our events goes back into the community.”

Rotary Lafayette South also invited other regional Rotary Clubs and the general public to this fun event.

Lafayette Parish has multiple Rotary Clubs, and all are focused on improving the community. Rotary Lafayette South meets Wednesday mornings from 7:30-8:30 am at City Club for breakfast and meetings featuring guest speakers.

Recent speakers included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, City Marshal Reggie Thomas, and Discover Lafayette Podcast Host Jan Swift. Meetings are open to the public.

