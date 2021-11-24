Rotary club helps elderly and sick in the season of giving

LAFAYETTE — Every year for the past twenty years, the Rotary Club of Lafayette has provided assistance to locals families that may have some financial challenges.

This holiday season is no different.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, club members are stuffing baskets for the elderly and sick who may not be able to spend the holidays with family.

They say this is a way to reassure them the community cares about their well-being.

LaSonja Dunbar, president of the local chapter, tells KATC, "Every year for the past twenty years, we've been giving baskets away to the local families that may have had some financial challenges, but this year that makes it so special is that we can actually provide baskets for our elderly or sick that doesn't need a family of four they just need a smaller portion."

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Lafayette, click here.

