Rodney Savoy selected for Lafayette Civic Cup

The Lafayette Civic Cup will honor business and civic leader Rodney Savoy as the 91th recipient of the award at the organization’s annual banquet next month.

“When I received the call, I thought there are so many people more deserving of this award but I’m honored to be chosen by the Committee. To be included on a list with so many people who have done so much for Lafayette is very humbling," Savoy said.

According to a release, Savoy is an Abbeville native, UL alumni and CPA. He founded a blood plasma collection center company in the 1990s and teamed up with Robert Daigle in the development of River Ranch, City Club and River Ranch and the Southern Lifestyle Development Co.

He founded a restaurant group in 2011 which operated establishments including Pour, Romacelli's, and Another Broken Egg Café before being sold in 2019 and 2020.

As a philanthropist, he was involved in the development of Moncus Park, including the donation of the Savoy Family Treehouse to the park. He is a contributor to the Love Our Schools organization and the ACE Scholarship program, and a financial supporter of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s academic and athletic programs.

The release also noted his involvement with the Community Foundation of Acadiana, Catholic Charities, St. Jude’s Dream Home, St. Thomas More, and Miles Perret Cancer Services Center.

If you want to attend the event, you can buy a ticket here: www.cfacadiana.org/civiccup

The 2023 Lafayette Civic Cup is being sponsored by First Horizon Bank and Parish Proud.