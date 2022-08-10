Road closures planned around Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Officials with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center have announced some closures that are planned this week as construction on the hospital continues.

Beginning Thursday, August 11, the circle drive at the main entrance of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center will close to vehicle traffic for the removal of construction equipment.

The drive will remain closed until Sunday, August 14. Access to the hospital’s main entrance will be limited to pedestrian traffic only.

On Friday, August 12, the southbound lane of Coolidge Street from Hospital Drive to S. College Road will close to aid crews in the equipment removal process. The lane, like the circle drive, will be closed until August 14.

The northbound lane of Coolidge Street will remain open to traffic, allowing vehicle access to Burdin Riehl and the rest of the OLGMC campus. Ambulance traffic will NOT be affected.

Patient drop-offs and pickups will occur at the West Tower/Emergency Department entrances for the duration of the closure.

For Patient Drop-offs and Pickups:

Visitors are directed to utilize either the emergency entrance on Hospital Drive or the S. College Parking Garage entrance. From the S. College Parking Garage, follow the pink signs to the West Tower Entrance. Upon pickup or drop-off, vehicles should follow posted signs to exit at S. College.

Here's a map they sent us: