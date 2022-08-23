Road closure at Rue Du Belier and Dulles postponed due to weather

The City of Scott announced that the road closure at Rue Du Belier and Dulles has been postponed due to inclement weather.

According to officials, in order to stripe the detour road properly and ensure all travelers safety is the number one priority, the road conditions must be dry.

Please continue to obey all traffic signals and stop signs. Updates on when the road work can commence will be issued as they become available.

If you have any additional questions, please contact City Hall at 337-233-1130.

