Ribbon cutting at Lafayette's newest high school

Lafayette, LA - The Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School hosted its ribbon cutting and dedication this morning.

The $30 million dollar project was built a little over a decade after the Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy was built.

It is governed by the Lafayette Charter Foundation and is a member of the Charter Schools USA family of schools.

We spoke with Louella Riggs Cook, Board President, about investing in the charter system instead of the public school system.

"As an educator in the typical public school I became aware that our students need way more than what they were getting in our typical public schools...Within the charter schools we don't have the politics that hold us back...We don't have the restraints...Our focus one hundred percent are the needs of the children," Cook said.

The high school is a tuition - free public charter school, educating students in grades 7 through 12.