Resource event will assist those struggling in the community

The Salvation Army is partnering with local organizations to assist those struggling in the community

The partnership, called the Giving Hearts Resource Event will help the community struggling to make ends meet. The resource event is scheduled for Thursday, March 17, 2022, and will help to assist clients with food, gas, housing, clothing vouchers and more.

This event will be held at The Salvation Army main office 212 6th Street Lafayette, LA 70501 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

"We see a higher need from our community neighbors that are finding it hard to make ends meet. With gas prices, rising families are having to cut back in different areas. When our community hurts, our hearts break and we are positioned to do something,” Lt. Thomas Johnson with the Salvation Army stated.

The Following Agencies will be joining in the event



Catholic Charities

Arch of Acadiana

SMILE Action Agency

Acadiana Outreach

Adult and Teen Challenge

"We are in this together and it always warms my heart to see the community working together to meet the needs. This is the first time we have hosted a Resource Event and it won’t be the last!" said Lt. Johnson

