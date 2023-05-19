Residential fire on Maude Drive; Duson, Judice, Scott units respond

SCOTT, La. — On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 6:15 pm, the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Maude Drive in reference to a residential fire, according to Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier.

Responding firefighters entered the home to find it filled with smoke. While investigating the cause of the smoke, authorities discovered a fire quickly spreading between the exterior and interior wall of a utility room, Chief Sonnier says.

Firefighters were required to break through the wall in order to expose the source of the fire. The flames were extinguished before reaching the attic, officials report.

The fire is believed to have been started by an electrical short.

The Maude Drive residence sustained minimal fire and smoke damage. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Units from Duson and Judice also responded to provide assistance in the incident.