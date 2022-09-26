Residential fire in Scott ends in total loss

Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Saturday September 24, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of La Rue Biarritz and upon their arrival firefighters observed a manufactured home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.

While investigating, firefighters were informed by neighbors that the homeowner was burning trash near the home and left the premises at which point the fire spread to the home.

According to the Scott Fire Department, the burning home was determined to be a total loss.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Judice, Duson and Lafayette responded to assist.