Republic Services will run its regular schedule on Good Friday, April 7.

Residents who generate more garbage than usual over the holiday can put excess waste outside their carts for next week’s collection.

The Compost Facility will be closed on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The Lafayette Transit System will not run Daytime or Night Owl bus routes or paratransit service on Good Friday, April 7.

Bus routes and paratransit rides will resume the following day on Saturday, April 8.