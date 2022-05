Several calls have come in to the KATC newsroom, reporting someone with a gun at Acadiana Mall.

We reached out to Lafayette Police, and they say they were called to the mall for a report of a disturbance. They were told there possibly was a fight.

When officers arrived, they found no one with a gun, a spokesman said. No injuries were reported, and the people involved in the disturbance had left the mall before officers arrived, the spokesman said.