Renowned Silhouette artist makes a memorable stop in Lafayette

The man known as America's Premier Silhouette Artist made a stop here in Lafayette today.

Tim Arnold made silhouettes at Johnston Street Java, and KATC had a chance to sit down with him.

Arnold provided free hand silhouettes for children, as well as pet silhouettes.

Arnold has previously cut silhouettes for the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.

"The Silhouette Man" says he's been creating silhouettes for over 40 years and calls them "one of the most sentimental artforms," capturing the true essence of a person.

If you'd like to see more of Arnold's craft, you can visit his website at http://www.silhouette-man.com/, or click here.