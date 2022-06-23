Reminder: water conservation ordinance in effect until September 30

Each year Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Utility System enact a water conservation ordinance to help prevent low water pressure during peak hours.

The ordinance is said to apply to LUS residential, commercial and City of Youngsville, City of Broussard, Town of Milton, City of Scott, Water District North, and Water District South customers using automated watering systems and sprinklers.

LUS

Exceptions to the Schedule:

• Hand-watering (hose held by hand and equipped with a shut-off nozzle)

• Soaker hoses (drip irrigation)

• Newly-planted sod, landscaping and ground cover

• Customers using a water supply other than LUS (such as private wells or ponds)

• Conditions: 30-day exemption, daily watering during designated time of midnight to 2 p.m. ONLY

• Property owner must contact LUS at (337) 291-5743 to apply.

• Businesses that require water to operate such as plant nurseries and commercial car washes

To report a watering violation, contact LUS Dispatch at (337) 291-5740.

Fines issued:

First offense: written warning

Second offense: $50 fine

Third offense: $100 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

Fourth offense: $200 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

Fifth offense: $500 fine and publication of name in a legal journal

Fines will be added to the offender’s utility bill. Enforcement will be by LUS water operations personnel. Those who are cited can appeal within 15 days. Appeals will be heard at the Parking Adjudicator’s office. Fines are accumulative and stay on record for three years.

The ordinance is in effect May 1 to September 30 each year.

