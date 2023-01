According to officials in the City of Broussard, former Broussard Mayor, Charles Langlinais passed away earlier this week.

Langlinais served the City of Broussard for 30 years.

KATC reported on his farewell back in 2018. That story can be found in the headline link below:

Broussard mayor bids farewell with roast

Arrangements for Langlinais are unclear at this time.