Registration underway for UL online continuing education courses

Online summer courses being offered by the Office of Professional and Continuing Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette reflect its new emphasis on professional learning, career training and academic enrichment, officials say.

Registration is under way for about 15 online courses that begin July 5; they will cover subjects such as digital marketing, management, virtual leadership, workplace communication, literacy and writing. Registration is also under way for courses that will begin this fall, in areas such as cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, software engineering and educational training.

Changing industry and workforce trends have resulted in a widespread shift in continuing education , explained Martha Bryant, director of the Office of Professional and Continuing Education.

“The focus is on now on courses designed for developing or enhancing professional skills – including with certifications – rather than non-credentialed professional courses and leisure learning," Bryant says.

The OPCE continues to provide a range of its popular certificate programs and courses such as human resources and food safety training, notary public exam readiness and ACT preparation. It has also begun offering an eSports summer camp. Electronic sports are multiplayer video game contests that have spawned a multibillion dollar industry.

Collaboration with industry for training and certification programs also continues to be a focus, including through state-funded programs and courses tailored to meet needs of businesses and organizations.