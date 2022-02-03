Registration open for Greater Lafayette Little League

Registration is now open for the Greater Lafayette Little League spring baseball and softball seasons.

Children ages 5 through 16 are eligible to play.

Walk-up registration is being held at the Girard Park Recreation Center at 500 Girard Park Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Players can also register via phone by contacting the following Lafayette Consolidated Government Park, Arts, Recreation, and Culture staff:

Walter Guillory

(337) 291-8375

wguillory@lafayettela.gov

Anthony DeRousselle

(337) 291-8380

aderousselle@lafayettela.gov

Adrienne Guillory

(337) 291-8393

aguillory@lafayettela.gov

Registration is open until February 28.

"What’s great about LCG having its own Little League is that we’re not restricted to only signing up players who live in Lafayette Parish because our league is open to players beyond Lafayette. It’s exciting," said Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory. "These kids have the opportunity to advance to the top at the Little League World Series televised on ESPN networks and ABC Sports.”

Greater Lafayette Little League Boundaries:

West to Acadia Parish, including Crowley, Rayne and surrounding areas

North to St. Landry Parish, including Opelousas, Sunset, Grand Coteau and surrounding areas

East to St. Martin Parish, including Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia and surrounding areas.

