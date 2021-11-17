Registration open for 18th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run

Miles Perret Cancer Services says that registration is still open for the 18th Annual Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run.

The event is returning to its traditional format this Thanksgiving Eve after being held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run will take place at 5:30 pm on November 24, Thanksgiving Eve, at Town Square in River Ranch. The nighttime 1-mile walk and 5K run is expected to fill Camellia Boulevard with gleauxing runners and walkers.

To register for the event, visit milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920.

The registration fee includes a gleaux in the dark t-shirt, a variety of gleaux gear, and a food and drink wristband to the official Camellia Crossing after party (while supplies last).

Runners and walkers are invited to sign up as a team or as individuals and take part in the event’s GLEAUX theme. Participants are encouraged to show their support for MPCS by wearing things that glow, light up, blink, and flash.

All proceeds benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel