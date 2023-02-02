Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish beginning November 1, 2023.

Prior to November 1, all customers will be provided with a new 95-gallon waste collection container delivered at no charge. The new garbage cart will be black with a red lid. Residents who would like to order a second 95-gallon container to dispose of additional household garbage, may do so for an upfront one-time usage fee of $90.

Recycling services are also available for residents of the City of Lafayette at no additional cost. All customers must register to receive a new forest green, 95-gallon container for curbside recycling services. Please note the cart is strictly for recycling-compliant material only.

To ensure that recycling carts and additional garbage carts are delivered by the November 1 start date, residents must order them beginning February 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023.

To Request Recycling

Registration for recycling can be completed at www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ or by calling 337-205-7710.

To Order Additional Waste Cart

A second waste cart can be ordered at www.acadianawaste.com/request-other-services/ or by calling 337-205-7710. The $90 fee will be charged by AWS at the time of order.

FAQ

AWS has developed a list of frequently asked questions to assist residents ahead of the transition later this year.

For the list of FAQ, please visit https://acadianawaste.com/lafayette-faq/ or call AWS customer service center at 337-205-7710.

