Registration now open for Lafayette's largest walking parade, Krewe de Canailles

LAFAYETTE, La. — Krewe de Canailles (KDC), Lafayette's largest walking parade, has announced that membership registration is now open.

The theme for the 2024 parade is "Into the Shadowverse."

This theme invites people to "step into a world of intrigue, explore hidden dimensions, and embrace boundless creativity," according to the Krewe.

Krewe de Canailles welcomes the public to join by becoming a member for the 2024 parade, which is scheduled for February 2, 2024.

Membership is open to anyone 21 and older and costs $50 until November 1, 2023, when it will increase to $60.

Membership includes parade entry and access to the exclusive after-party.

For more information, visit the Krewe de Canailles website here.