Registration now open for 20th annual Camellia Crossing

LAFAYETTE, La. — Light up the night sky with Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) for the 20th Camellia Crossing: Acadiana's Gleaux Run. This 1-mile walk and 5K run is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 5:30 pm in the River Ranch Town Square.

The event kicks off on Camellia Boulevard, followed by an after-party in the River Ranch Town Square.

Camellia Crossing is a great way for families to come together on "Thanksgiving Eve" in gratitude and support of Miles Perret Cancer Services. Runners and walkers are invited to register as a team or as an individual and participate in the fun GLEAUX theme of the event. Participants are encouraged to show their support for MPCS by wearing items that glow, light up, blink and flash.

Proceeds from this event will support Miles Perret Cancer Services in its mission: Helping local families Fight, Survive, & Live with Cancer.

Register today and light up the night sky by visiting milesperret.org or calling (337) 984-1920.