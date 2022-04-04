Red Cross partners with National Guard for Easter egg hunt

Red Cross chose to partner with Louisiana National Guard Child and Youth Program on Sunday to host another Easter event.

An Easter egg hunt was held at a home just outside of Moncus Park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The goal was to show appreciation for those in the National Guard, first responders and their families.

