Red Cross partners with National Guard for Easter egg hunt

Red Cross chose to partner with Louisiana National Guard Child and Youth Program on Sunday to host another Easter event.
An Easter egg hunt was held at a home just outside of Moncus Park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
The goal was to show appreciation for those in the National Guard, first responders and their families.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers