Red Cross partners with National Guard for Easter egg hunt

Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 04, 2022
Red Cross chose to partner with Louisiana National Guard Child and Youth Program on Sunday to host another Easter event.

An Easter egg hunt was held at a home just outside of Moncus Park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The goal was to show appreciation for those in the National Guard, first responders and their families.

