Race for Carencro Mayor 2022

Two people are running for the post of Mayor of Carencro. They’re running to replace Glenn Brasseaux, who was mayor for 19 years before he announced his retirement. To read about that, click here.

Here are the questions we asked these candidates:

1. If elected, you will be replacing a mayor who has been in office for almost 20 years. Do you plan any major changes in the structure, approach or priorities of the mayor’s office?

2. Carencro is a fast-growing community. Do you foresee growing pains in terms of infrastructure on the horizon? If so, what’s the plan to be proactive about that? If not, why not?

3. What is the one qualification you have that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

"Don" Chauvin is a Republican. He’s a retired fire chief and has been the city’s manager for six years. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Carencro Mayor 2022 Candidate: Don Chauvin

Charlotte Stemmans Clavier is a Republican. She’s a local business owner and served as

Mayor Pro Tempore of the City from 1999 until 2003. To visit her campaign page, click here.

Here’s how she answered the questions: