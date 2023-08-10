Public's help needed in search for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Wyatt Myers, who is missing from Lafayette Parish.

Myers is 5'11" and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wyatt was last seen on August 7, 2023 wearing gray shorts, a pink shirt, a green hat, and gray shoes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

If you see Wyatt or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 236-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the Lafayette Sheriff's App.