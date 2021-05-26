Public meeting to discuss drainage improvement in Scott

The City of Scott will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, May 26 to discuss the city's drainage improvement plan.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at the council chambers on Lions Club Road.

Officials say the meeting aims to inform residents on the current status of the city's Drainage Improvement Program. There will also be a discussion on hurricane preparedness and detention pond drainage.

Residents are encouraged to bring their concerns about flooding to the meeting.

Games and activities will also be provided for families who attend.

