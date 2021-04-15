Public meeting held to gather input on hazard mitigation plan

The Lafayette City-Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness held a public meeting Wednesday night to gather public input on upcoming changes to the parish's Hazardous Mitigation Plan.

The plan, which identifies hazards and problem areas in the parish, like flooding or hurricanes, is updated every five years and includes all municipalities. In an effort to better understand the community's vulnerabilities, the public is invited to share their input on what the plan should include.

Wednesday's meeting was held at the Robicheaux Center on Eraste Landry Road. Assistant Director for Lafayette City-Parish OHSEP Linda Lavergne said she hopes residents who attend the meeting understand that the parish is actively seeking ways to help them and to protect lives.

One vulnerability in the parish is flooding, and Lavergne said that OHSEP meets with Mayor-President Josh Guillory and surrounding mayors to discuss and develop plans for things like drainage projects, retention ponds, and more. There is also a parish-wide storm water drainage committee that meets on a regular basis

"Flooding doesn't stop at parish lines," she added.

The plan also addresses critical infrastructure and what can be done to protect it during events like hurricanes or winter storms.

Lavergne explained that the plan is required by FEMA and helps when applying for federal grants.

Anyone wishing to get more information on share input or ideas on the plan can call the Lafayette OHSEP office at 337-291-5075.

"We want people to know we're working for them," added Lavergne.

