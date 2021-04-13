Lafayette Parish seeking public's input on hazard mitigation plan update

Lafayette Parish is now in the process of updating its Hazardous Mitigation Plan.

The plan focuses on the naturally occurring risks to the region, like hurricanes or severe flooding, and outlines strategies to reduce these risks to save lives, reduce property damage, and lessen the impact of future disasters.

One major issue that Lafayette Parish sees is flooding. Craig Stansbury, Director of the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, explained that the plan aims to solve issues with flooding that the parish has seen in the past.

"One of the major issues of this mitigation plan is to work out ways to help prevent the problems that we had a from flooding in the future. We also work with other parishes because their flooding problems also affect Lafayette Parish and vice versa," Stansbury explained.

Lafayette Parish OHSEP is leading the process to update the plan and is asking residents to join in a public meeting on Wednesday, April 14, to learn more about the plan and share their input.

The meeting will be held at the Robicheaux Center, located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

Lafayette Parish residents are also asked to participate in a survey about public perceptions and opinions regarding natural hazards in the parish. The survey results will be used in the development of the plan. You can find that survey here.

