Producer details recent Hollywood film shot in Lafayette

From working with Morgan Freeman to filming a scene using a plane in a field in Lafayette, one of the producers of the film "57 Seconds" is providing details on the experience.

Griff Furst is a producer on the Hollywood film that has been filming scenes in Lafayette and Acadiana. The film has been in the making for nearly four years.

"57 Seconds is a story about a young man, Josh Hutchinson, who comes into this mysterious technology. It's a ring that gives him the ability to reset time 57 Seconds. And so he uses that ring to bring himself into the upper echelon of society, but it also creates a downward spiral kind of ethically at the same time," Furst said.

Furst spoke about the plane scene filmed in Broussard which received attention from locals and drivers in the area.

"There's a scene where there's a struggle inside of the plane that's up in the air and it goes down. Frank's Oil field was nice enough to let us use their field, and then we ran a bunch of propane gas lines, and special effects equipment, and created a big smoke and fire show with the plane," Furst said.

Morgan Freeman stars in the film and was in Lafayette for the filming. Furst says Freeman enjoyed the food in the Acadiana area.

"[He is] Such a gentleman, a wonderful guy. [Freeman] Really surprised. 84-years-old and he surprised us with how physical he was.”

Furst says shooting a film can be a tedious task but it's worth it when seeing the finished product.

"It's not different enough to other professions, obviously. Doctors, EMTs, and all kinds of people have to work these crazy hours but it's you know, it's tough. So we just try to stay tight like a family and support each other and have lots of good food. And making sure everybody is safe," Furst said.

Furst is thankful to the people of Acadiana for putting up with film crews while they were in town and hopes people enjoy the movie.

"Thank you for working with us and for putting up with our traffic and our road closures and I hope it's been fun. I hope you enjoy the movie," he added.

The film is expected to be released in the Fall of 2023.

