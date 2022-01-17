Pregnant mother and her children escape Carencro house fire

A pregnant mother and her three children escaped an early morning house fire in Carencro in near-freezing temperatures.

The Carencro Fire Department says they along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded to a house on Clo Drive at 5:18 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The fire department says the first arriving unit reported heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. Firefighters made entry and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The home sustained moderate flame, smoke, and heat damage, they say..

The mother and her children – ages 8, 10, and 12 – were able to safely evacuate the home because of a working smoke detector. The mother was taken to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation and as a precaution for her unborn child. Her other children were uninjured.

A Lafayette Fire Department investigator ruled that the cause of fire was due to an electric space heater being placed too close to a wall in a bedroom.

