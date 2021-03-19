Menu

Portion of Malapart Road to close for roadway resurfacing

MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 10:28:22-04

Starting next week, a portion of Malapart Road in Lafayette will be closed for roadway resurfacing.

Closure will start on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. and will affected the area of Malapart Road between North University Avenue and Mills Road.

The closure will extend through Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00p.m.

Local access will be maintained and detour routes will be in effect for all other traffic.

