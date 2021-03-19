Portion of Malapart Road to close for roadway resurfacing

Starting next week, a portion of Malapart Road in Lafayette will be closed for roadway resurfacing.

Closure will start on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. and will affected the area of Malapart Road between North University Avenue and Mills Road.

The closure will extend through Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00p.m.

Local access will be maintained and detour routes will be in effect for all other traffic.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel