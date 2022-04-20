Portion of Ambassador Caffery to close for Dulles widening project

A portion of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near Dulles Drive will be closed for widening project work.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says a portion of the northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the Dulles Drive intersection will close for about two months beginning Monday, April 25, 2022.

The work is part of the Dulles Drive widening project.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Congestion during peak traffic times is expected, LCG said.

