Police: Youngsville man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 63-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a child on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

At around 11:32 am, officers arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road regarding an attempted kidnapping incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the three-year-old victim was inside of the business with his mother. While inside, the suspect engaged in conversation with the victim. Police say the suspect, Andrew Keith Panday, then reached over, picked up the toddler and attempted to exist out of the business’ entrance/exit doors. The mother of the victim noticed what was going on and yelled at the suspect. The suspect put the victim down and left the area.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him without incident.

Panday was arrested on a charge of attempted kidnapping and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Jail.

