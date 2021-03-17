Police searching for stolen truck after attempted carjacking

Lafayette Police are looking for a truck that was stolen from a construction site just minutes after the robber tried to carjack a woman on Frem Boustany Drive.

Comeaux High was on lockdown. The suspect is described as a white man.

The attempted car jacking was at about 6:30 a.m., and then the construction truck was stolen from Meadow Farm Road at about 6:50 a.m., police say.

Here's a picture of a similar truck:

The truck doesn't have the logo, it's just white. However, it is the same type of truck and it is loaded with construction equipment. It has a Florida license plate, number PZFN52.

If you see it, call 911. If you have information about this incident, call 911 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.