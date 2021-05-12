Police respond to vehicle in coulee; no injuries reported

DUSON, La. - Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a call of a vehicle submerged in a coulee.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Hunters Hill in Duson at 6:00 a.m. on May 12, 2021.

Upon arrival, a woman indicated she drove into high water and her vehicle was swept into the coulee, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. The driver was the only occupant and was able to escape before the vehicle became submerged.

The driver did not require any medical attention.

Responding deputies closed the roadway to allow the water to subside, the spokesperson stated.

According to viewers who live in the area, during big rain events, the coulee fills up and rushes over the street.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel