Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Police: Mire Hwy closed after multi-vehicle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Duson Police Department
Mire Hwy Crash.png
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 13:38:08-04

Duson Police are on a scene of a crash on Mire Highway near I-10 involving an overturned 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

Police say multi vehicle crash in which and truck and trailer overturned on the Mire Highway ( LA Hwy 95) at its intersection with I-10 East Bound Exit Ramps. The crash, they say, is causing complete lane closures in both directions along Hwy 95 at I-10.

It is still unclear how long the roadways will be blocked.

Police say there are no hazardous chemical leaks. Moderate injuries have been reported.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.