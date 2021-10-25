Police: Mire Hwy closed after multi-vehicle crash

Duson Police are on a scene of a crash on Mire Highway near I-10 involving an overturned 18-wheeler and another vehicle.
Police say multi vehicle crash in which and truck and trailer overturned on the Mire Highway ( LA Hwy 95) at its intersection with I-10 East Bound Exit Ramps. The crash, they say, is causing complete lane closures in both directions along Hwy 95 at I-10.
It is still unclear how long the roadways will be blocked.
Police say there are no hazardous chemical leaks. Moderate injuries have been reported.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers