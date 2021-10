Lafayette Police are looking for information after a drive-by shooting today.

At about 1:30 p.m., a man shot a gun at a house in the 700 block of Cedar Crest Court, police say.

No one was hurt, police say.

The only information witnesses provided was that the vehicle was a light-color sedan. They also thought that more than one man was in the car, police say.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.