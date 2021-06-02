Watch
Police investigating stabbing incident in post office parking lot

Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of a post office.

According to a spokesperson, police responded around 8:45 on May 28 to a post office on Feu Follet Road.

Police say the victim claims the incident was "random," but a spokesperson says that doesn't align with evidence gathered so far.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

It's unknown who the suspect is, police say. If you have any information on this incident, contact Lafayette Police.

