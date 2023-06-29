Watch Now
Police investigating crash on I-49 in Lafayette

Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 18:25:48-04

Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-49 southbound in Lafayette.

The crash happened at 4:31 pm on Thursday, near Hub City Ford. An 18-wheeler rear ended a car which pushed it under a truck, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.

The 18-wheeler flipped and crashed on Frontage Road southbound. The driver was injured and is currently listed in stable condition.

I-49 southbound and northbound is open at this time. Frontage Road southbound is closed in both directions.

