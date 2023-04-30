UPDATE: Six involved in Failla Rd crash, Police investigate

UPDATE: According to Lafayette Police Department, six people in total are involved. Two have moderate injuries, one with minor injuries, and three people were just transported to the hospital to get checked for possible injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers with Lafayette Police Department are currently on the scene of a crash in the 100 blk of Failla Rd.

According to public information officer, Sgt. Robin Green, two people had to be rescued from their vehicles.

Green tells KATC one person has moderate injuries while everyone else involved suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. KATC will keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.

