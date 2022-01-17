Police fire at alleged drunk driver

Lafayette Police fired at a vehicle that plowed through a fatality investigation scene, nearly striking several officers.

The driver, Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.

Mills is accused of driving her vehicle around barricades that had been set up so officers could investigate a fatal hit-and-run that had happened on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

She is accused of speeding, and police say several investigators had to leap out of the path of her vehicle to avoid being hit. As she was speeding toward officers, a Lafayette police officer discharged his weapon once at the oncoming vehicle in attempts to stop it.

The vehicle was not struck and no one was injured as a result of the discharge. The Lafayette Police Departments Internal affairs Unit is investigating the discharging of the weapon.