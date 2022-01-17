Pedestrian stuck and killed Sunday night on Ambassador Caffery

The Lafayette Police Department investigated a fatal hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday.

Lafayette Police say the crash occurred on January 16 in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to the department, a male pedestrian was heading northbound on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, when he was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling northbound on Ambassador Caffery, they say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel