Police, family searching for missing woman

Lafayette Police, her family and friends are looking for a missing woman.

Jenny Sweet, 36, hasn't been heard from since April 14, her family tells us.

She was last known to be at the Super 7 Motel on the Thruway. She was with her dog, Luna, who is a female blonde Pyranese mix. Police say she also may have been with a male friend, and a detective has been assigned to the case.

If you have seen her or know something about her location, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 291-8600 or just dial 911.

Here's a flyer put together by her family and friends: