Police, family searching for missing Lafayette woman and child

Lafayette Police and family members are searching for a Lafayette woman who left from her father's home a few days ago with her two-year-old son and hasn't been heard from since.

Kalynn Francis, 25, and her two-year-old son, Kayden, were last seen when they left her father's Louisiana Avenue home on June 3.

The family says she was headed to a healing retreat in Jacksonville, Florida and didn't have any money on her. She could be traveling in her vehicle, a 2008 cream-colored Lincoln Zephyr.

Kalynn is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short black hair, a light complexion and brown eyes.

It's not known what she was wearing, but she does have a tattoo of her mother on her shoulder.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you're asked to call Lafayette Police at 337-291-8600 or 911 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. Here's a page about her on the Black and Missing website: https://www.blackandmissinginc.com/missing-person-details/?mp_id=6319