Police detail weekend ATM theft at bank in Youngsville

The Youngsville Police Department has released more details on an ATM theft that occurred Saturday at a bank on Iberia Street.

Officers were called at 4:29 am on July 24, to reports of a "suspicious circumstance" at the Farmers and Merchants Bank located at 412 Iberia Street.

A witness told police that they heard a loud crash coming from the bank and saw the ATM machine lying on the ground next to a pickup truck.

Three individuals were later seen running west on Iberia Street away from the scene. The three were reportedly picked up in a dark colored four door sedan traveling east on Iberia Street.

During their investigation officers say they learned that the suspects had used a stolen pickup truck out of Lafayette to rip the front housing off the ATM machine.

Police say the suspects took possession of the machine's currency bins and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency.

While canvassing the areas, detectives and officers located the currency bins discarded along Louisiana Highway 89/Youngsville Highway.

In addition to the stolen truck, police say the suspects were operating a dark colored sedan and a light colored four door sedan.

With the help of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Youngsville PD says they have identified the suspects responsible for the incident.

Those identities are not being released to "protect the integrity of the investigation," they said.

An investigation is ongoing.

