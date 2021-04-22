Police arrest third suspect in connection with fatal shooting at Bourgeois Park

LAFAYETTE, La. — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the April 9 fatal shooting that took place at Bourgeois Park on the UL Lafayette campus that claimed the life of John Mitchell Sinegal, Jr.

ULPD confirm that Tyquan Trekel Marshall, 22, was booked Thursday into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.

A bond has not yet been set for Marshall.

Zykeivrik Jaudan Narcisse, 21, was also arrested Friday night by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies in connection with the shooting, according to ULPD.

Narcisse is facing one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and three counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

Police have also arrested 20-year-old Jayvien Jawane Mallery on Friday in connection to the shooting. He is facing one count of principal to second degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and carrying a firearm on school property.

ULPD responded to the shooting at Bourgeois Park on Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2 a.m. on April 9. Officers learned the victim, later identified as Sinegal, had been transported to Ochsner Lafayette General, where he was pronounced deceased.

