Police are still searching for missing pregnant woman in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is still looking for a missing pregnant woman in Lafayette who was last seen on Jan. 4, 2021.

According to her family, Skye Angers, 30, is 7 months pregnant.

LPD say they have an active missing person report that was filed on Jan. 9, and are following up on leads regarding her whereabouts.

According to the complainant, LPD says she was last seen in Lafayette and is pregnant.

A clothing description was not available and LPD says Angers was not driving a vehicle.

If you have seen Angers or have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

