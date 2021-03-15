Police and Firefighters to compete in Youngsville Guns-N-Hoses volleyball tournament

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a beach volleyball competition in an effort to honor first responders.

The Chamber says that the Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department will compete against each other in a beach volleyball tournament. Called Guns-N-Hoses, the tournament will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 6pm-9pm at Sugar Beach at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to wear the shirt color of your preferred team.

"Wear red if are supporting the Fire Department and wear blue if you are supporting the Police Department. Kids are invited and Bon Temps Concessions will be providing food and drinks. An after party will be sponsored and hosted at Corner Bar Youngsville," a statement reads.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.youngsvillechamber.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Youngsville Police Department and Youngsville Fire Department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel