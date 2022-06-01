Poboy sale fundraiser set up for Black Cafe in downtown Lafayette

Black Cafe in Lafayette will be holding a fundraiser after a fire in May damaged their building.

The fundraiser, a BBQ Poboy sale, is happening Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in downtown Lafayette at 124 S. Buchanan Street in Lafayette.

All benefits will go to the Black Cafe in its efforts to reopen its doors to customers. Donations can also be made directly without the purchase of a meal.

Details can be found here.

According to the owners Jodee and Trey Ware, on May 7, an apartment above Black Café caught fire.

No one was injured, but there was significant water and smoke damage to the cafe. As a result, the cafe had to close until repairs can be made.

A gofundme was set up for the business and has raised $13,000 of its $50,000 goal.

To donate, you can click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel